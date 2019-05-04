MANCHESTER United are set for a summer swoop for Ajax teenage star defender De Ligt in a move to Old Trafford.

De Ligt, 19, has also been linked with a move to Barcelona. Agent Mino Raiola has reportedly said he wants him to sign for Bayern Munich, Juventus – or United.

RUBEN, coach of CD Montesinos Valencia regional side, will sit down with management to discuss his future at the Los Montesinos based club.

Ruben, who replaced sacked Carlos Perez, was appointment as interim manager until the end of the 2018-19 season.

CD Montesinos played Callosa Deportivo B in their final game of the campaign at the weekend.

ENGLAND Womens coach Phil Neville says he has drilled a ‘no fear’ attitude into his squad in preparation of the World Cup in France this summer.

“I’ve rotated and given everyone a chance, so it’s time to get into World Cup mode,” said Neville.

“The players have been unbelievable over the last 14 months,” said Neville ahead of the 2019 World Cup.

“I’ve seen enough of the players to know what they can do. I trust them – and care for them – and want them to play with no fear,” said Neville of his Lionesses.

England play Denmark and New Zealand this month ahead of the World Cup kicking off in June. ARSENAL boss Unai Emery fired a warning shot to The Gunners board that he wants to sign a world-class centre-back – to plug a defensive gap that has let in more goals than leaks at a waterboard utility company.

Arsenal are reportedly ready to off load three players to fund a summer move – after conceding 49 Premier League goals this season going into the weekend.

Ex PSG boss Emery, who replaced Arsene Wenger, has backed £35million Germany international degender Shkodran Mustafi, despite criticism this season.

MONFORTE CF boss would rather be in Arsenal boss Emery’s shoes – having seen his side concede a staggering 100+ goals this season!

Valencia 1st Regional Group 8 side Monforte CF have been relegated after letting in 108 goals in 29 games that has seen them rock bottom in the 2018-19 campaign.

In contrast CD Murada have conceded just 23 goals going into the final game of the season.

BOOTIFUL! – you wouldn’t kick into touch a cool £6.2m – for wearing a pair of football boots.

Juventus and ex Real Madrid and Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is currently the most marketable footballer in the world, with the Portugese ace having signed a staggering $1billion deal with sports giants Nike, who offered him a lifetime contract.

Mario Balotelli – Puma – earns £5.1m. Gareth Bale – Adidas – earns £4.1m. Cesc Fabregas – Puma – earns £4m. Mesut Ozil – Adidas – earns £3.7m and Paul Pogba – Adidas – earns £3.1m.