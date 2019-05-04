Ciudadanos sees share of vote increase in Orihuela

Ciudadanos Orihuela is the municipal party that has seen its share of votes increase by the largest amount in the national elections, obtaining a total of 6.335 votes within the municipality, an increase of 6.57 points.

While the Popular Party lost 7,408 votes in Orihuela, Ciudadanos gained an additional 2,294 votes surpassing the number achieved by the PSOE with an increase of 2,053.

“These are results that demonstrate that the people of Orihuela trust us, that they support the work that we have done in recent years and they show that we are the only political formation that is completely united, serious and committed to the future of our municipality, our community and our country,” said José Aix, provincial coordinator of C’s and the party candidate for mayor of Orihuela.

Ciudadanos has managed to increase the number of votes in all the electoral stations of the municipality and even win traditionally “popular” fiefs such as the hamlet of La Aparecida.

“We must also highlight the magnificent results achieved in areas such as San Antón and El Palmeral, where Ciudadanos actually managed to achieve first place,” said Aix, who also celebrated “the party success in the main polling stations in the centre of the city.”

Coupled with local success the former leader and deputy mayor in Orihuela, Juan Ignacio López Bas, has been elected to a seat in the Congress of Deputies, the Spain Parliament. López Bas was number two on the list of candidates in the Alicante district.

On Thursday night the party carried out the formal launch of its electoral team and candidates in the Plaza de Santiago, Orihuela.

Leader José Aix said “We have presented a team of people committed to Orihuela that will make this election a winning project”.