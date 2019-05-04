A MURDER MYSTERY – The Case of the FATAL FAREWELL

COOPERS ARMS on 25th May

Are you an amateur sleuth, do you enjoy a good mystery? Then come and join the Rojales Pantomime Group who are performing a MURDER MYSTERY PLAY especially for you, the audience, to solve.

The murder will take place at the Coopers Arms, Avenida Antonio, Dona Pepa, Quesada on Saturday, 25th May and tickets cost just 10€, payable on the night, and include a sumptuous one course meal with a choice of –

Chicken Breast, Chips & Salad – Cod, Chips & Mushy or Vegetable Lasagne

which will be served at 7.30 pm followed by our play when the plot will unfold yielding various clues for you to decipher and solve the mystery! The winner will be drawn from the correct solutions at the end of the play.

To join us for a very entertaining evening, with the possibility of also winning a prize, simply email – voreilly16@gmail.com with your names and menu choices, or telephone (after 6pm) 678518218. There will also be a raffle on the night with lots of prizes to be won. (Closing date to order tickets will be 21st May).

The Rojales Pantomime Group are pleased to support lots of local charities throughout the region and if anyone is interested in joining our group then email us at rojalespantomime@gmail.com.