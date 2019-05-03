BUMPER SIX RACE MEETINGS TIPS AT NEWMARKET, GOODWOOD, THIRSK, UTTOXETER, DONCASTER AND HEXHAM

O’Brien and Moore to shine at Newmarket

By Andrew Atkinson

AIDEN O’Brien and Ryan Moore could be set for a successful Saturday at Newmarket, underlined in the Quipco 2,000 Guineas with Ten Sovereigns (3.35) – the first British Classic of 2019 – and Sergei Prokofiev (2.20) in the Zouster Palace House Stakes.

Royal Marine, trained by Saeed Bin Suroor and ridden by Christophe Soumillon, is a Leader each way selection in the 2,000 Guineas, the 2018 Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere winner trading at 9-1.

John Gosden trained Kick On, ridden by Oisin Murphy, is also tipped each way, having been backed down from 33-1 to 16-1 in the 2,000 Guineas Stakes 1 mile race.

O’Brien trained Ten Sovereigns is trading at 7-2 in the wake of ante post favourite Too Darn Hot’s withdrawal.

Too Darn Hot, trained by John Gosden, that sustained injury last month, was back on the gallops this week and is trading at 5-1 in the 2019 Derby betting.

Newmarket gets underway with the Spring Lodge Stakes handicap over 1 mile 1 furlong with Leader tip Power Of Darkness (1.50) trained by Marcus Tregonning and ridden by Hayley Turner.

John Gosden trained Coronet (2.55) ridden by Frankie Dettori is tipped in the Roaring Lion Jockey Club stakes over 1 mile 4 furlongs.

The Havana Gold Handicap over 6 furlongs (4.10) sees Richard Hannon and Ryan Moore link up on Beat Me Bon.

Roger Varian trained Uae Jewel, ridden by David Egan is tipped in the Lightning Spear Newmarket stakes over 1 mile 2 furlongs (4.45).

Leroy Leroy, trained by Richard Hannon and ridden by Ryan Moore is tipped in The Quipco Racing Welfare handicap over 1 mile (5.20).

GOODWOOD tips: 1.35 Love To Breeze (ew). 2.05 Klassique. 2.40 Whitefountainfairy (ew). 3.15 Kick On Kick On (ew). 3.45 Tiger Eye. 4.20 Qutob. 4.55 Slade King. 5.30 Takumi.

THIRSK tips: 2.00 Birdie Bowers. 2.30 Galloway Hills. 3.05 Glorious Dane. 3.40 Sophia Maria (ew). 4.15 King’s Slipper (ew). 4.50 Nooshin. 5.25 Another Angel (ew).

UTTOXETER tips: 2.10 Glorious Boru. 2.45 Nowlookatme. 3.25 Solomon Grey. 4.00 Captain Chaos (ew). 4.35 Silver Kayf (ew). 5.05 Volt Face (ew). 5.40 Cruising Bye.

DONCASTER’S evening meeting gets underway at 5.15. Selections: 5.15 Naadirr (ew). 5.50 Light Angel. 6.20 Absolutio. 6.50 Foolaad. 7.20 Astro Jakk. 7.50 Houlton. 8.20 Quicksand.

HEXHAM’S evening jumps meeting gets underway at 5.30. Selections: 5.30 Wells De Lune. 6.00 Alfie’s Choice. 6.35 Zig Zag. 7.05 Inchcolm. 7.35 Beyond Gold. 8.05 Bobndave. 8.35 Uno Valaroso.

