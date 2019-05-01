SAFIR – A TRUE GEM OF A PICK-UP

Isuzu UK, the pick-up professionals, have unveiled the awesome new Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 Safir at the 2019 CV Show.

Limited to just 10 vehicles, each Safir model is fitted with a unique numbered interior badge. Safir is an exclusive D-Max based on the popular Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 Double Cab Automatic and will make a bold impression from its first reveal with a Sapphire Blue Mica paint finish.

The exterior features an eye-catching silver rear sports bar, silver Mountain Top roller cover and bespoke Safir branded aluminium under guard. Setting off these bright additions are two sets of Lazer Lights: a lower set positioned in the front bumper and a roof light bar which is brand-new for the D-Max range. Completing the exterior are 17” x 10” AT alloy wheels which have been updated with a new Hyper Dark diamond-cut finish.

Bespoke leather seats, designed specifically for the Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks interior, have been finished in sapphire blue overstitching and, for an extra touch of indulgence, this luxurious pick-up comes equipped with a D-shaped sports steering wheel. Trimmed in leather and suede with sapphire blue overstitching, this contoured new steering wheel has been moulded for comfort and grip.

Owners benefit from an already spacious interior and excellent specification from the award-winning Isuzu D-Max but they will also appreciate the upgraded audio equipment including a 9” Multifunction Colour Touchscreen (with Arctic Trucks logo), nine speakers, including subwoofer and HDMI Port. What’s more, a wireless charger has been fitted in the top glove box and a front camera is located on the front bumper to monitor the area in front of the truck that would normally be in the driver’s blind spot.

In addition to the new features mentioned above, the Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks Safir retains its superior 3.5 tonne towing, outstanding 125,000 mile / 5-year warranty (whichever comes first) and 5-year roadside assistance in the UK and across Europe.

Every facet of the Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 Safir has been carefully crafted to enhance both its stunning looks and amazing off-road capability. Combined with hardwearing dependability, Safir has a unique blend of extravagant and assertive style. This true gem of a pick-up has immense visual appeal and is priced at £45,000 CVOTR.

William Brown, Managing Director for Isuzu UK commented: “Safir is an exclusive and premium pick-up with a striking presence. The new Safir builds on the prowess of the Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 and takes it to another level.”