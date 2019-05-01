Record number take part in Pilar Half Marathon

A record number of participants took part last weekend in the tenth edition of the Half Marathon and 10K race for disabled athletes, ‘Fundación Remedios Miralles’

The winner of the Half Marathon for the fourth occasion was Iván Hernández Illán, from Pilar de la Horadada, while the women’s category was won by Wafiya Benali

The two races attracted more than 1,000 runners, with the first to cross the line Iván Hernández Illán of the Mobel Automenor club, recording a time of 1:07:32. In the female category Wafiya Benali of C.A. Nogalte – Puerto Lumbreras crossed the line in 1:25:00.

The runner David Andreu Martínez de Aidemar was the winner of the 10K adapted race along with Lidia Marta Banos Audije of ‘Zancadas on wheels’.

The councilors of Tourism, Youth and Sports, Pilar María Samper, Arantxa Martínez and Antonio Escudero accompanied the mayor, Ignacio Ramos, presented the prizes at the award ceremony.

Following the race a presentation was made to the Mayor, Ignacio Ramos recognising the achievement of 1,000 runners in this tenth edition and the excellent organisation of the City Council and the Sports Department for the event.