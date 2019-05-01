FROM TEENAGE CIRCUS STAR TO CASABLANCA, WAR TORN TEHRAN, TOKYO, JAPAN – THAT’S SHOWBUSINESSS FOR SINGER/DANCER NORMA.

NEXT week – only in the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader – Andrew Atkinson talks Exclusively in Part 2 of an interview with Madrid born musician Esteban Fernandez and his wife, singer, dancer and former teenage circus star Norma, who live in Dona Pepa, Alicante.

Joining the circus aged 15 is a teenage dream for many, performing to packed audiences in ‘The Big Top’ – that’s what Norma Fernandez did!: “I joined the circus as a teenager, aged just 15.

“I was in the circus as an aerial ballet performer,” said Norma, revealing an early career in the circus was to be just the start of a star studded life in showbusiness.

*Singing duet ‘The Debutants’ Norma and friend Debbie in Beirut.