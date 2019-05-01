Firauto – Car Fair, Expocar and Sobre2ruedas – Motorcycle Fair

The 44th edition of FIRAUTO, the New Car Fair, the 30th edition of the Second-hand Car Show, EXPOCAR and the 12th SOBRE2RUEDAS, Motorcycle Fair will all take place at the IFA Exhibition centre, by Alicante Airport, on 10, 11 and 12 of May 2019

During three days of intense activity, IFA will become the biggest showcase for the latest market advances, of new and used vehicles throughout the Province of Alicante

Running alongside, at EXPOCAR, the public will be able to browse and purchase used, second-hand and kilometer-0 vehicles, with models available to meet all tastes and budgets, with some incredible prices as well as an extensive range of new and used motorcycles.

There will also be a whole range of motor related products for the driver, including financial services, insurers and much more.

And why not have your vehicle checked over during the visit by APPLUS ITV, who will be on hand to carry out vehicle inspections during the three days of the exhibition.

The cost of entry is 8 euros for adults, 6 euros for pensioners and young card holders or anyone presenting the discount voucher that can be downloaded from the website. Children under 12 and accompanied are free.

Alternatively, by booking in advance at www.feria-alicante.com the cost will be just 5 euro.

Venue: IFA – Alicante Exhibition Centre, close to Alicante Airport.

Dates: May, 10, 11 and 12, Hours: From 10:30 to 21:00 h.

Web: www.feria-alicante.com, Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/firautoexpocar