Newmarket 2000 Guineas 2019 Classic

By Andrew Atkinson

NEWMARKET stages the 2000 Guineas on Saturday May 4 with Aiden O’Brien trained Ten Sovereigns hoping to cash in on the first British Classic of 2019.

The 2000 Guineas – first staged on the Rowley Mile in 1809 – is steeped in racing history. Gay Crusader, Nijinsky, Sea The Stars, Camelot and Frankel are amongst the stars of Flat racing’s Classic winners.

The 2019 2000 Guineas leading candidate Too Darn Hot, trained by John Gosden, will miss the first British Classic after sustaining injury.

Italian maestro Frankie Dettori is set to ride Advertise after the omission of Too Darn Hot and Calyx. Advertise, unbeaten in two races with Dettori up, was noted when winning the Group One Phoenix Stakes in Ireland in 2018. Advertise is priced at 12-1 ante post.

William Haggas trained Skardu ridden by James Doyle won the Craven, to preserve his unbeaten record, leading to his Guineas odds hacked in the betting.

Royal Marine trained by Saeed Bin Suroor, ridden by Christophe Soumillon, has been well fancied in ante post betting. The 2018 Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere winner is worthy of note.

Marcus Tregonning trained Mohaather winner of the Greenham Stakes in April, when beating Great Scot by half-a-length, is also noted.

Irish top trainer Aidan O’Brien trained Ten Sovereigns goes to post as ante post favourite, in the wake of Too Darn Hot’s absenteeism, underlined with two impressive victories over 6 furlongs at the Curragh.

Ten Sovereigns also gained a noted win in the Middle Park Stakes, when landing his first Group One on the Rowley Mile.

O’Brien trained Magna Grecia has also been well supported, noted after going down by a neck behind Persian King, followed up when winning the Vertem Futurity Trophy.

Charlie Hills trained Phoenix Of Spain is one that could improve on 2018 form, having won the Acomb Stakes at York, he then finished second at Doncaster, runner up to Too Darn Hot in the Champagne Stakes, and was also runner up to Magna Grecia in the Vertem Futurity Trophy.

