Monte ace Vaz injury woes at crucial stage of season

“I will miss CD Montesinos’s important game against CD Murada,” Brazilian frontman Vazquinho told me.

Vazquinho, in his third spell at the Los Montesinos, Alicante based club, will sit out a fourth consecutive game after sustaining a broken foot.

Talisman Vazquinho, who returned to CD Montesinos after a season with Sporting Saladar, was a key player in the club’s promotion to the 1st Regional.

CD Montesinos are in the mix of a relegation fight, in their second season in the 1st Regional, and Vazquinho is hoping that they can remain in the league.

“With two games to play I can only hope that the team can remain,” said Vazquinho, the club’s former player of the year and leading goalscorer.

Vazquinho’s absence couldn’t have come at a worse time – with CD Montesinos facing CD Murada on Sunday – in a fixture against title contenders and the second placed outfit.

AC Torrellano went four points clear at the top on Saturday after defeating CD Altet 4-0 – having played 29 games – with CD Murada needing a win against CD Montesinos to keep their title hopes alive.

In contrast fifth bottom CD Montesinos breathed a sigh of relief, after sixth bottom Callosa Deportivo B suffered a 6-2 away defeat at San Fulgencio.

CD Dolores, CF Rafal, and Betis Florida all find themselves in a relegation dogfight. On Sunday second bottom Betis host relegated Monforte, third bottom Rafal travel to Atletico Catral and fourth bottom CD Dolores host Santa Pola CF.

On Saturday fifth placed Hondon Nieves defeated third placed Racing San Miguel 4-2.