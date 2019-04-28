Leader tips come up ‘Trumps’ in 10 horse 183,695 accumulator!

*Reputation 16-1 *Talkischeap 7-1 *Getaway Trump 9-2 *Roland Ward 9-2 *Altior 1-6 *New Graduate

5-4 *King’s Advice 4-5 *Eightsome Reel 2-1 *Chattanooga Boy 13-8 * Ustath 1-5

ALTIOR, one of The Leader’s TEN winning tips on Saturday, won the Celebration Chase at Sandown for the third time – setting a world record of 19 consecutive wins by a jumps racehorse.

“It’s a testament to a great horse,” said trainer Nicky Henderson, after Altior beat Sceau Royal – as predicted by The Leader – by over two lengths.

“I think it’s time to step back in trip and hopefully come up against Cyrname next year. I’d love that – bring it on!,” said jockey Nico de Boinville.

Henderson said that the Gold Cup might feature in Altior’s 2019-20 campaign.

Altior is priced at 3-1 favourite for the King George at Kempton on Boxing Day, with Cyrname, who withdrew at showdown on Saturday, citing ground conditions, priced at 6-1.

In success, Henderson said of 1-6 on chance Altior. “He’s no tearaway. Nico said he was having to boot him the whole way.”

Bryony Frost, back in the saddle after sustaining a broken collarbone, won on Black Corton in the Oaksey Chase at Sandown: “I gave him a little breather before we turned in and said, ‘Blackie, it’s a long way up this hill, but we’ve got to go, sunshine,’ ” said champion conditional jockey Frost.

Black Corton trained by Paul Nicholls, the champion trainer for the 11th time, is edging towards the record 15 times winning trainer Martin Pipe.

“The highlight of the season was winning the King George. It was very special,” said Nicholls.

Leader selection Getaway Trump obliged at Sandown, winning at 9-2, despite giving some opposition a stone in weight: “It’s been a bit special, especially with Getaway Trump having to give so much weight away,” said jockey Harry Cobden.

Winning Leader selection Talkischeap gained a whopping 10 length win, returning at 7-1 in Sandown’s bet 365 Gold Cup: “He gave me a class ride all the way round,” said jockey Wayne Hutchinson, after winning on the Alan King trained seven year old.

Sandown tips returned a 51-1 treble.

At Ripon Leader selections returned four winners – accumulating odds of 206-1 – with New Graduate (5-4), Reputation (16-1), King’s Advice (4-5) and Eightsome Reel all obliging.

Champagne Court (4-1), Al Jellaby (12-1), Dotted Swiss (5-1) and In The Bull (8-1) were placed Leader each way selections.

Selections Definitely Red, Old Guard, Lethal Lover and Lady Lawyer were non runners; with tip Flighty Almighty withdrawn.