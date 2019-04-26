MOJACAR PP IS ARROGANT AND IRRESPONSIBLE

The secretary general of the PSOE of Mojácar, Manuel Zamora, and the leader of Somos Mojácar, Jessica Simpson, warn that “having a defendant on a party list for a case as serious as the alleged purchase of votes or illegal voter registration, makes the PP an arrogant and irresponsible party “, referring to the number two of the PP’s candidacy for the municipal elections, Enmanuel Agüero.

Zamora, asks “how can you ask for a vote for a party list whose number two is being investigated for allegedly having committed electoral crimes.”

The number two of Rosa Maria Cano’s P.P party, has an open case in the Court of First Instance No. 1 of Vera where, both the Judicial Police and the Civil Guard, see rational evidence that would prove that the registration of voters could have been done irregularly, since the councilor Emmanuel Agüero would have been , supposedly, “in a certain situation of superiority” by pressuring their employees to register in Mojácar “in order to vote in the upcoming municipal elections for the candidacy of the PP (2015).”

Both Zamora and Jessica Simpson, from Somos Mojácar, affirm that “it is known by the entire town how Rosa María Cano wins the municipal elections, based on buying supporters, having people vote for the PP in exchange of granting special requests, favors or giving temporary jobs among other suspicious activity “.

“Added to this fact is the increasing percentage of postal votes, being one of the highest in Spain, which leads to the suspicion that people are illegally registered and unlawful practice is carried out, doing so without their knowledge, for example, registering whole families in derelict buildings”, they add.

“Everyone in the town knows about and has heard the famous phone call where Valentina, the personal secretary of the mayor – who, interestingly, also is on the PP list – talking about how a local has to hand deliver the postal votes from a whole family over to them, in exchange for speeding up a medical appointment for a sick relative, and a job for another “they insist.

“Our candidacy is the opposite of that of the current mayor. We have a plural, multicultural team, professionally prepared, hard working and honest and we can look in the eyes of each neighbor of our town and rest assured that we are playing fair” they conclude.

In a town with such a large census of people from other countries, the only foreigner that Rosa María Cano has on her list, Lucas Mayo,is a defector.

On the other hand, Jessica Simpson, spokesperson for Somos Mojácar, considers it is inappropriate that, “in a municipality like ours, where more than half of its inhabitants come from other countries, and also have the option to vote in municipal elections, their nationalities are not reflected in the candidacies, as we see with the PP list of Rosa Maria Cano.

For Simpson this absence of foreigners, living in Mojácar, on the PP list “is a lack of respect and commitment to the English, German, French, Italian, Romanian, Paraguayan, Argentine neighbors, etc., who are part of the town and electoral census” .

“The only foreigner of the candidacy of the PP is, what a coincidence, a defector, just like the mayor!” she adds.

“Mojácar is multicultural and international, and this should be reflected in its representatives. For eight years we have always had many foreign candidates, and now in our joint list with the PSOE we continue with our commitment of a true representation. We have people from various countries, diverse and prepared in different fields. And, above all, we do not take to defectors, nor to persons accused for electoral crimes. We want to play fair. Mojácar deserves more than what the PP offers, “insists Simpson.

Both Simpson and Manuel Zamora, general secretary of the local PSOE, affirm that the list of the PP of Rosa Maria Cano “with a defector, an accused for electoral crimes, and the secretary of Cano, who apparently calls people to exchange votes for favours”, will not put our town in the position it deserves to be with transparency, accountability and honesty.

“People are tired of Rosa María Cano and her questionable tactics. The electorate are not afraid anymore. The mojaqueros and mojaqueras see that there is a serious political group, PSOE-Somos Mojácar, which is and has been standing up against the PP and Cano’s politics for a long time now. And that group will form the next local government team after the elections on May 26th, “they conclude.

ESPAÑOL:

El secretario general del PSOE de Mojácar, Manuel Zamora, y la portavoz de Somos Mojácar, Jessica Simpson, advierten que “llevar en una lista a un imputado por un caso tan grave como la supuesta compra de votos o los empadronamientos ilegales, convierte al PP en un partido prepotente e irresponsable”, en referencia al número dos de la candidatura del PP a las municipales, Enmanuel Agüero.

Zamora, se pregunta “cómo se puede pedir el voto para una lista cuyo número dos está siendo investigado por supuestamente haber cometido delitos electorales.”

Y es que el número dos de Rosa María Cano tiene una causa abierta en el Juzgado de Primera Instancia nº1 de Vera donde, tanto la Policía Judicial como la Guardia Civil, ven indicios racionales que acreditarían que los empadronamientos se podrían haber efectuado de forma irregular, ya que el concejal Emmanuel Agüero se habría servido, supuestamente, “de una cierta situación de superioridad” para presionar a sus empleados a empadronarse en Mojácar “con el fin de que votaran en las próximas elecciones municipales por la candidatura del PP”.

En boca de todo el pueblo

Tanto Zamora como Jessica Simpson, portavoz de Somos Mojácar, afirman que “está en boca de todo el pueblo que la manera en la que gana Rosa María Cano las elecciones municipales es a base comprar voluntades, de hacer que la gente vote al PP a cambio de otorgar favores o dar trabajos”.

“A esto se une que el porcentaje de voto por correo es de los más altos de España, lo que lleva a sospechar que se empadrone y se desempadrone ilegalmente a personas sin que éstas tengan conocimiento, registrando, por ejemplo, a familias enteras en cortijos derruidos”, añaden.

“Todos en el pueblo conocen y han escuchado la famosa llamada de Valentina, la secretaria personal de la alcaldesa -que, curiosamente, también va en la lista del PP- hablando de cómo se le han de entregar en mano los votos por correo de una familia a cambio de acelerar una cita médica para un familiar enfermo”, insisten.

“Nuestra candidatura es todo lo contrario a la de la actual alcaldesa. PSOE – Somos Mojácar contamos con un equipo plural, preparado, honesto y que puede mirar a los ojos de cada vecino y de cada vecina de nuestro pueblo”, finalizan.

En un pueblo con un censo tan amplio de personas de otros países, el único extranjero que Rosa María Cano lleva en su lista es un tránsfuga

Por otro lado, Jessica Simpson, portavoz de Somos Mojácar, considera inapropiado que, “en un municipio como el nuestro, donde más de la mitad de sus habitantes provienen de otros países, y que además tienen la opción de votar en las elecciones municipales, sus nacionalidades no se vean reflejadas en la candidaturas, algo que ocurre con la lista del PP de Rosa María Cano.

Para Simpson esta ausencia de extranjeros afincados en Mojácar en la lista del PP “es una falta de respeto y de compromiso para con los vecinos ingleses, alemanes, franceses, italianos, rumanos, paraguayos, argentinos etc., que forman parte del censo electoral”.

“El único extranjero de la candidatura del PP es, qué casualidad, un tránsfuga”, añade.

“Mojácar es multicultural e internacional, y así ha de verse reflejado en sus representantes. Nosotros desde hace ocho años siempre hemos tenido muchos candidatos extranjeros, y ahora en nuestra lista conjunta con el PSOE no podía ser menos. Contamos con gente de varios países, diversa y preparada en diferentes campos. Y, sobre todo, no llevamos ni a tránsfugas, ni a imputados por delitos electorales. Queremos jugar limpio. Mojácar se merece algo más que lo que nos ofrece el PP”, insiste Simpson.

Tanto Simson como Manuel Zamora, secretario general del PSOE local, afirman que la lista del PP de Rosa María Cano “con un tránsfuga, un imputado por delitos electorales, o la secretaria de Cano, que supuestamente ha llegado a llamar a gente para que cambien sus votos”, no les va a llevar muy lejos.

“La gente ya está cansada de las formas de Rosa María Cano. Y ya no tiene miedo. Los mojaqueros y mojaqueras ven que existe un grupo político serio, PSOE-Somos Mojácar, que está plantando cara al PP y a Cano desde hace tiempo. Y ese grupo formará el próximo equipo de gobierno municipal tras las elecciones”, finalizan.

Jessica Simpson

SOMOS MOJACAR