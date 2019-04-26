Altior set for 19th consecutive win at Sandown

Leader exclusive tips and news in bumper six meetings racecards – the only weekly newspaper reporting on the Turf every weekend on the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida.

By Andrew Atkinson

ALTIOR, trained by Nicky Henderson, is set for a 19th consecutive win at Sandown on Saturday – in the finale of the 2018-19 jumps season – in the 2m Grade 1 bet365 Celebration Chase (3.00).

Cyrname, trained by Paul Nicholls, pulled out of a head-to-head with Altior, due to ground conditions.

Nico de Boinville takes the ride on Altior in a five horse runners’ field, with Sceau Royal, trained by Alan King and ridden by Daryl Jacob, deemed as the main opposition to thwart Altior’s attempt to record another victory.

Saturday’s bumper six meetings racecard sees a plethora of each way selections at valuable odds. At Sandown Getaway Trump and Heatstroke are tipped each way in the bet365 Novices championship final handicap hurdle over 2 miles (1.50).

Definitely Red (2.25), Talkischeap (3.35) trained by Alan King and ridden by Wayne Hutchinson has been heavily backed down, from 16-1 to 8-1, in the bet365 Gold Cup handicap chase over 3 miles and 5 furlongs, and is worthy of each way support., as is Beware The Bear (ew).

Old Guard (4.10) ew; Molinieux and Royal Village, both ew (4.40); Champagne Court and Comanche Red, both ew (5.15).

Richard Johnson will be crown top jumps jockey for the fourth consecutive season at Sandown.

HAYDOCK gets underway at 1.30 with Great Bear tipped to win. Roger Fell trained Burnt Sugar (2.05) is selected each way, with Ben Curtis up. Richard Fahey’s Growl is also worthy of a place.

Lethal Lover (2.40), Flighty Almighty, ew (3.15), Lady Lawyer (3.45), Tamreer, ew (4.20), War Glory, ew (4.50), Cashel, ew (5.25).

LEICESTER selections: 1.40 Handytalk, ew; 2.15 Chattanooga Boy, 2.45 Eqtidaar, 3.25 So High, 3.55 Don’t Do It, 4.30 Incredible Dream, ew, 5.00 Sucellus, 5.35 Mawsool.

RIPON selections: 1.45 Birkenhead, 2.20 New Graduate, 2.55 Reputation, ew, 3.30 Lucky Deal, 4.00 Kings Advice, 4.35 Eightsome Reel, 5.05 Wedding Date.

DONCASTER selections: 5.10 Nylon Speed, 5.45 Great Image, 6.15 Chatham House, 6.45 Al Jellaby, ew, 7.15 Roland Ward, 7.45 Agincourt, 8.15 Crackin Dream, ew.

WOLVERHAMPTON selections: 5.30 Dotted Swiss, ew, 6.00 Ustath, 6.30 Acker Bilk, ew, 7.00 Canford Dancer, ew, 7.30 In The Bull, ew, 8.00 Harry Callaghan, 8.30 One Cool Daddy.

