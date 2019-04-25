Torrellano, Murada, San Miguel, CD Montesinos, Rafal, and Dolores among promotion and relegation battles

By Andrew Atkinson

PROMOTION and relegation battles with be decided in a nail-biting finale in May – as the Valencia 1st Regional G8 2018-19 season draws to a climax – with just two games to play going into the weekend.

All final fixtures of the campaign will take place on Saturday May 4, in accordance with the Valencia FA rules, with promotion and relegation places at stake.

CD Montesinos, in their second season in the 1st Regional, who find themselves in a relegation battle, face Champion hopefuls and second placed CD Murada on Sunday – at the San Miguel stadium, KO 5pm – in the wake of ongoing new pitch work being undertaken at the municipal stadium, Los Montesinos.

CD Montesinos travel away to Callosa Deportivo B – three points ahead of them going into this weekend – on May 4, in a game which could decide their relegation fate.

CD Montesinos player of the year awards will take place in May, with keeper Carlos my nomination, following an outstanding season.

On Saturday April 27 San Fulgencio host sixth bottom Callosa Deportivo B, Hondon Nieves, sitting fifth, host third place and promotion hopefuls Racing San Miguel, with league leaders AC Torrellano hosting CD Altet.

Sunday April 28 fixtures: Betis v Monforte (relegated); Atletico Catral v Rafal; CD Dolores v Santa Pola CF; Bahia Santa Pola v Monovar; CD Montesinos v CD Murada.