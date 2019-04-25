LaMangaTorre CC face Madrid United

By Andrew Atkinson

LaMangaTorre CC commence the 2019 season with an opening first official league game on May 5 against Madrid United at La Manga Golf resort.

LaMangaTorre CC suffered a wash out

last weekend with the Gota Fria weather that hit, cancelling the scheduled game against Alfas 1st team.

“Due to the weather being in favour of the ducks, the game against Alfas 1st was rightly postponed,” LaMangaTorre CC captain Kieran Wood told me.

“During the weekend we will be training ahead of the campaign’s opening game against Madrid United,” said Kieran.

LaMangaTorre CC’s game against Alfas 1st has been rescheduled to be played on May 26.

*LaMangaTorre CC’s 2019 campaign will be covered in the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader, with exclusive interviews and profiles. ONLY IN THE LEADER – NO.1 FOR SPORTS.

LaMangaTorre CC meet Madrid United at La Manga Golf resort on May 5.