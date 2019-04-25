Easter Tennis Tournament at Campoamor Golf

Despite the awful weather over the Easter weekend, the courts at Campoamor golf club were perfect for the tennis tournament on Easter Monday.

The American style tournament, meaning that players played a number of mixed doubles matches with different partners and opponents, was played in a very social atmosphere and was a mixture of a group over from Galway and regular club players.

After 5 rounds of mixed doubles the scores were.

WOMEN

1st Laura Hunt 17 games

2nd Joan Coughlan 16 games

3rd Terry Manley 13 games

MEN

1st= Par Sundberg 18 games

1st= Terry Allen 18 games

3rd Terry Manley 13 games

After a short rest partners were drawn for the final, consisting of 1 set with a tie-break at 5 games all, between the top 4 scoring players.

The final was really hard fought and despite seemingly letting the match slip away serving for the set at 5-4 and 30 love, Terry Allen and partner Laura Hunt came through 9-7 in the tie-break. Congratulations to the winners and thank you to everybody that took part.

The Galway girls are out till Saturday and have attended social sessions and received coaching from Steve Durie, culminating with a barbeque after the social club session at Montepiedra on Friday.

If you are interested in social club play, or receiving coaching from club coach Steve Durie LTA ‘pro’ qualified, please contact.

Tel 635061439 E-mail sdurie@hotmail.co.uk.