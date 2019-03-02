Renewed concern over burning waste tip in Campoamor

CLARO PRESS RELEASE

The illegal waste tip in Campoamor, which was burning for close to 15 years and was a danger to health of those living nearby, was sealed in 2016, after a neighbourhood campaign led by CLARO.

Thereafter, an action plan was imposed on the owner of the site by the Valencian authorities which included covering the area of exposed waste with topsoil, planting of vegetation and landscaping the entire surface of the landfill.

The plan was based on a report indicating that the area was of special environmental interest since it is located within the Site of Community Interest (LIC), and the Special Protection Area for Birds (ZEPA) of the Sierra Escalona and the Dehesa de Campoamor .

CLARO made a visit this week to the landfill with presidents and representatives of the nearby affected urbanizations confirming that although the burning had stopped, the regeneration plan was not being executed.

The second phase of re-vegetation has not been started, and there is also serious neighbourhood concern that the support the cone of more than 15 meters high was deteriorating due to erosion, rainfall and lack of maintenance and that the thousands of tons of buried waste of all kinds are beginning to emerge again in many points.

The concern is that toxic pockets of combustion will reappear which would again affect the health of those living in nearby urbanisations, in particular Las Ramblas, as well as the two golf courses that are about 500 meters away.

In agreement with the presidents and representatives of Las Ramblas and nearby urbanisations, CLARO will inform the relevant Valencian authorities of what is happening and demand that the company which owns the site ensures adequate maintenance and resumption of the plan for the re-vegetation and restoration of the environment of the landfill.