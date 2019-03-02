N332 – MAKING YOU VISIBLE

Once again, members of the N332 team will be on hand to answer your driving law questions at the Expo Torrevieja.

The event is taking place on the 9th and 10th of March at the International Auditorium in Torrevieja, bringing together local businesses and associations under one roof.

As well as being on hand to answer your questions, N332 will also be highlighting the need to be seen on the roads, with the campaign, “MAKING YOU VISIBLE”.

Last year, one in five people who lost their lives on the high capacity roads of Spain did so outside their vehicle. In total, some 60 people were killed whilst involved in some kind of emergency which they were dealing with, whether that involved placing warning triangles on the road, or just because they hadn´t been seen.

We have also seen an increase in the number of pedestrians and cyclists involved in serious or fatal incidents, again, some of these road users were not seen in time.

As part of the MAKING YOU VISIBLE campaign, N332, along with mobility scooter specialists, mabeq.com, will be giving away high visibility vests throughout the weekend, provided thanks to the support of the sponsors of the N332 project.

However, there´s a catch! At 08:00 on both Saturday and Sunday morning we will post a question on the N332.es website, and then you have to visit us at the expo to give us the answer. We will also ask you to have your photograph taken with us, as the campaign is all about being seen.

Don´t worry, the questions won´t be too difficult, but you will have to be quick as it is as we only have 50 to give away each day.

But, because we hope that nobody will leave empty handed from the expo, we also have the new and exclusive N332 car stickers to give away, so you too can show your support for the project by displaying the sticker on your car, bike, or anywhere you choose.

Either visit the N332 stand, which has been kindly donated to us by the organisers, or visit the mabeq.com stand and ask about their mobility scooters, and you can go home with one of the high visibility vests, and, thanks to our supporters, together “MAKING YOU VISIBLE”.