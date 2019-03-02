Montgo’s St David’s Day Trophy

Friday 1 March Montgo G S played the St David’s Day Trophy competition, we had 33 players 4 of whom were guests. It was nice to so many players wearing Red for the occasion

The format today was Strokesford, Front 9 Holes Medal Score, back 9 holes stableford. It was sponsored by Woflgang Schuster who put up a great array of prizes.

We had a new St David’s Trophy today as the previous on was taken back the past sponsor.

The winner taking home the trophy which he donated to Montgo was George Braddick, 2nd Roy Jones, 3rd Simon Fox and 4th Geoff Willcock. We had 4 nearest the pin’s the winners were on the 3rd Brian Redfearn, 11th Peter Gardiner, second shot 5th Nigel Siddall and second shot 18th Ruth Strasser. We had only one 2 today won by Jimmy Fletcher.

Our 4 guests were Bill Pike (Pego Captain) and his son Richard and Will & Sylvia Evans, Sylvia won a tube of Montgo Balls for the best guest score,

Next week were at La Sella as Oliva Nova have a competition on next Friday