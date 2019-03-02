‘Mike Probert talks Golf

Sponsored by Costa Blanca Green Fee Services

Here on the Costa’s golf is one of the biggest leisure time activities for both tourists and resident alike and with this in mind we have secured the services of Mike Probert of Costa Blanca Green Fee Services to provide a weekly round up of local golfing events and topics and in conjunction with us at THE LEADER will provide discounted golf prices to all of our readers and run our golf competitions.

Smart Golf

This article is not about your golfing attire and wearing cashmere sweaters and fancy trousers but we are talking here about how to think your way around the golf course using simple common sense.

Too easy?

I make no apologies for this because failing to take a common sense approach to golf can have a worse impact than a faulty swing technique.

Here are just a few ways in which you can improve this part of your mental approach:

Play the first tee shot in your head

When you are driving (carefully) to the course or before you leave the practise area, visualise and play the first tee shot in your mind over and over again because when your face this shot for real you will feel more confident and should see better results.

Stick to your game plan

Before you commence play you should have a plan or strategy for each hole and stick to it irrespective of how you are playing, your score, how the opposition are playing or the state of the match.

Do not turn one bad shot into two (or more)

Golf is a game or mistakes, you will make them, accept them and do not try miracle shots to recover the situation, accept your punishment and get on with the game.

Putting a good score together

When you find yourself in a position where you have a good score going do not get too defensive, trust your swing and stay aggressive.

Use your shots

The handicapping system gives you shots because you need them so use them to the best of your ability and do not waste them by attacking pins tight to bunkers or hitting woods out of the rough to low index holes.

Play the percentages

Do not attempt shots with a high risk of failure, simply get the ball back into play as safely as possible and get the best score that you can on the hole and get on with the rest of the game.

Eliminate your disaster shots

Golf is not about how good your best shots are BUT is about how bad your bad shots are and so identify what these shots are and take lessons to eliminate them.

Pay full attention

Each shot needs and deserves your full attention so do not play any shot unless you are ready to play the shot properly.

Commit to the shot

Select the club that you feel is correct to play the shot, have no doubts about your selection, be positive and swing with confident controlled aggression.

Take the positives from your round

No matter how badly you have played or scored on the day focus on something positive rather than negative from the round and take these with you to the next game as well as trying to work on the weaker parts of your game.

You see it really is a simple and easy as that!

We at THE LEADER are committed to providing to our golfing readers affordable golf without the need to join a club or apply for a card but simply contact the number below to have instant access to discounted golf prices, many of which are exclusive to us.

The deals shown in the table are some of the best currently available to you until 28/02/19:

Golf Course Price Comments Alenda €146 Two Players and Buggy Alicante €154 Two Players and Buggy Altorreal €120 Two Players and Buggy Bonalba €130 Two Players and Buggy Don Cayo (Altea) €114 Two Players and Buggy El Plantio €112 Two Players and Buggy (from 12pm) Font Del Llop €134 Two Players and Buggy La Finca €176 Two Players and Buggy La Marquesa €47 Single Green Fee (from 2pm) La Serena €52 Single Green Fee Las Colinas €99 Single Green Fee Las Ramblas €124 Two Players and Buggy Lo Romero €168 Two Players and Buggy (before 10am or after 12pm) New Sierra Golf €82 Two Green Fees and Buggy Roda €150 Two Players and Buggy Villamartin €142 Two Players and Buggy Villaitana Poniente €66 Single Green Fee and Buggy Vistabella €122 Two Players and Buggy

