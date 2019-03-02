Leader tip First Drift wins at 25-1, with 11-8 winner King’s Advice hitting bookies with 50-1 double!

The Leader racing tipster Andrew Atkinson had the bookies running for cover on Saturday – with a quick fire double of odds over 50-1 – with 25-1 shot First Drift having the bookies all at sea!

The Ben Casey trained First Drift was tipped each way in the Peter O’Sullevan handicap hurdle over 2 miles 4 1/2 furlongs at Newbury (1.30).

Jockey Max Kendrick gained a 2 1/2 length victory ahead of Betameche (9-4f) to get Leader punters off to a great start.

King’s Advice, trained by Mark Johnson and ridden by Joe Fanning, defied top weight of 9st 9lb at Lingfield (1.35) returning at 11-8 in the Betway handicap over 1 mile 4 furlongs.

Leader tip Gunfleet was a non runner in the 888 Sport handicap hurdle at Doncaster (1.50).