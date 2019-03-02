Ineos Team UK prepares for America’s Cup at Pinatar Arena

Thirty-five members of sailing’s elite arrived at Pinatar Arena last week as the Ineos Team UK, led by former four time Olympic gold medallist Sir Ben Ainslie, to continue its preparation for the 2021 America’s Cup in New Zealand.

The Ineos Team UK chose Pinatar Arena because of the relationship of member, and double Olympic medalist Xabi Fernández, with Cartagena sailor Diego Fructuoso and the general director of Pinatar Arena, Fran de Paula, ahead of other options in Miami and Dubai.

The team was welcomed to the region by Murcia’s Minister for Development Patricio Valverde, Mayoress Visitacion Martinez and Mariano Galera, the president of the Club Nautico de Lo Pagan.