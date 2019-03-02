El Plantio2 Golf Society

The Monthly Medal competition on the 26th February was played in ideal conditions, after the obligatory delay due to frost on the course. However the 12 competitors failed to match the conditions with second and third places failing to record less than 60 points, which is usually a score which finishes among the also rans.

Nearest the pins: Hole 5 – David Swann, Hole 9 – Alistair Douglas

Third place – Handicap 9.6, Mike Davies – 61.4 points.

Second place – Handicap 9.3, Ray Housley – 60.7 points

First place – Handicap 6.7, Alistair Douglas – 56.3 points..

If anyone would like to join our Society, we play at El Plantio Golf Club every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. We use both courses – the Par 3 nine hole course and the main 18 hole course, so we cater for all abilities. The membership rates are very competitive, so call for more details. Anyone who wishes to play in the Society as a guest or join as a new member, contact Ian Henderson on 966 716 616 or 636 116 230.

