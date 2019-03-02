ALFIE’S GOLF SOCIETY Vistabella -Thursday 28th February 2019

There were originally 24 members from Alfie’s GS due to play at Vistabella, but due to illness and injury’s we had a few late cancellations. The course was in excellent condition, we also found the staff very understanding and helpful with our updated order of play and buggy allocation, so thank you all at Vistabella.

With some of the tee boxes moved forward and perfect golfing weather, this was always going to be an enjoyable high scoring day of golf.

Our winner of the day in the gold division was Nick Lee with a great score of 42 stableford points.

Second place went to Ian Connell with a score of 36 points.

The winner of the silver division was Rachel Lee with a score of 40 stableford points.

Second place went to Wayne Stevenson with 34 points.

Nearest the pin on the 7th – Sponsored by ‘The Street Restaurant’ went to Harry Conrad.

Nearest the pin on the 15th – sponsored by ‘The Celtic Drop‘ went to Ian Ingledew.

Nearest the pin in 2 shots on the 12th – sponsored by ’Alfie’s Bar’ went to Harry Conrad.

The Blind pairs were won by Jamie Stevenson and Ove Collin.

A prize donated by Gary Armstrong for the longest walk went to Magnus Fridgeirson

Many thanks to our sponsors, Mike Probert (Costa Blanca Green Fee), also a big thank you to Cat and Liz at Alfie’s Bar for their continued support throughout the year and post-match food. And finally thanks to all the members and guests for supporting Alfie’s Golf Society. Our next outing is Alhama Signature on the 28th March 2019 so get your names down early.

Wayne Stevenson