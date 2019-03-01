War Sound, Swiss Pride, Molineux, White Coat, Danse Idol, Getaway Trump feature in The Leader Saturday racing tips.

NEWBURY stages the William Hill Gold Cup on Saturday with champion jockey Richard Johnson taking the mount on War Sound (2.40), trained by Philip Hobbs tipped to land the handicap chase over 2 miles and 4 furlongs.

The meeting gets underway with the Peter O’Sullevan Handicap hurdle over 2m 4 1/2f with each way selection First Drift (1.30) hopeful of getting a place.

Sam Twiston-Davies gets the ride on Abolitionist in the William Hill Handicap chase over 3m 2f (2.05).

Champagne City (3.10), Laughing Luis (3.45), Molineux (4.15) and Chantry House (4.50) are Leader selections.

At DONCASTER’S opening race trainer Miss E.C. Lavelle’s Gunfleet is tipped in the 888Sport Handicap hurdle over 3m 1/2f (1.50).

Sue Smith trained Cracking Find is set to go well in the 888Sport Handicap chase over 2m 1/2 (2.25).

Paul Nicholls trained Danse Idol is tipped in the 888Sport Mares Novices Hurdle over 3m (3.00).

Kim Bailey’s Rocky’s Treasure, ridden by David Bass, is selected in the 888Sport Grimthorpe Handicap chase over 3m 2f (3.35).

Captain Woodie, trained by Nicky Henderson is selected to win the 888 Novice hurdle over 2m 3 1/2f (4.05).

Zig Zag (4.40) and Henderson trained Beyond Redemption (5.15) are Leader tips.

At LINGFIELD’S Flat meeting top weight King’s Advice carrying 9st 9lb, trained by Mark Johnson and ridden by Joe Fanning are tipped in the Betway handicap over 1m 4f (1.35).

Brogan’s Bay, each way, is selected in the Betway handicap over 5f (2.10) ridden by Tom Marquand.

Gracious John ridden by John Egan and trained by P.D. Evans, is selected to land the Betway handicap over 5f (2.50).

Insurgence, trained by John Fanshawe and ridden by Daniel Muscutt is tipped to win the Sun racing handicap over 1m (3.20).

The Ladbrokes Sprint Cup over 7 furlongs sees the William Haggas trained Fanaar, ridden by Jim Crowley, a noteworthy runner (3.50).

In the Betway Maiden Stakes over 6f Swiss Pride (4.25) trained by Richard Hughes is the Leader selection.

The Betway Apprentice handicap over 2m sees Levi Williams, claiming 5lb, get the mount on the Steve Dow trained Me Torrent (5.00) an each way tip.

KELSO gets underway at 1.40 with Elvis Mail set to deliver in the opener.

Gordon Elliott trained Veinard (2.15), Paul Nicholls Black Corton (2.45), Nicholls’ Getaway Trump (3.15) in the Edinburgh Gin Première Kelso Novice hurdle over 2m 2f; Nicky Richards trained Western Rules (3.55), Fly Rory Fly (4.30) and Jet Master (5.05) are Leader selections.

At NAVAN Leader selections: 1.45 Christopher Robin, 2.20 Edene D’Arc, 2.55 Fruits Of Glory, 3.25 Duca De Thaix, 4.00 Veinard (*also entered at Kelso), 4.35 Mr Diablo, Multifactorial 5.10.

CHELMSFORD’S evening meeting gets underway at 5.30 with Ed Walker’s Assimilation, ridden by L.P. Keniry, tipped to land the Totesport Novices Stakes over 7 furlongs on the Polytrack.

John Gosden trained White Coat (6.00) ridden by K.T. O’Neill, is tipped to win the Totesport Novices Stakes over 1 mile. David Simcock’s West Coast Flyer (6.30) ridden by Jamie Spencer is selected to win the Totesport handicap over 1m 6f.

Saaheq (7.00) trained by Michael Appleby and ridden by Alistair Rawlinson; Wiff Waff (7.30) Prerogative (8.00) ridden by Poppy Bridgewater and Don’t Do It (8.30) trained by Michael Appleby and ridden by Theodore Ladd are Leader selections.