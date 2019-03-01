OBITUARY – CD Montesinos mourn loss of staunch and loyal fan Chris Jenkins

By Andrew Atkinson

CD Montesinos are mourning the passing of one of their staunch and loyal supporters Chris Jenkins who died on February 25.

Welshman Chris, who resided at La Herrada, Los Montesinos, Alicante, who passed away after a recent illness, was a regular attendee at Valencia league club CD Montesinos for over a decade.

CD Montesinos supporters club President Eddie Cagagio said: “Chris was a lovely man. Always had a smile and a nice word to say.

“He was a staunch supporter and could be found behind the goal at all Monte’s home games.”

Eddie added on behalf of the ‘Full Monte’ supporters club: “Chris will be fondly missed by us, his friends. Our condolences go to his family at this sad time.”

Derek Brearley, a personal close friend of Chris, who attended matches with him, both home and away, said: “Chris was a quiet man – but was always around if help was needed.

“Chris was a Monte supporter and a member of ‘The 4 Amigos’ who sponsored CD Montesinos futbal team over the years. He will be sadly missed. R.I.P.”