Mojácar’s youngsters lead the way for carnival

Mojácar´s Carnival 2019 has already kicked off, with the pupils from Bartolomé Flores School taking part in a fun parade along the town´s streets, from their classroom to the Plaza del Fronton.

Joined by some famous children’s TV figures, who handed out sweets and games, each class this year was dressed in a typical costume of a country of their own choice, with their teachers joining in the fun in their specially designed outfits. Highlighting the cultural diversity of the School, which has students from 26 different nationalities, the outfits included; Statues of Liberty, Mariachis, Musketeers, Cowboys and Arabs in a universal display of cultures.

This first day of the Carnival dedicated to the children will carry on with a costume competition on Friday, March 1st, at 6 pm at the Centro de Usos Múltiples, with entertainment, games and a disco to guarantee plenty of music to dance to. As usual, there will be a stream of presents, prizes and surprises in store for this future generation that is the pool of new followers that will ensure Mojácar Carnival’s success continues for everyone, whatever their age.

As small as the children are at the “Garabatos” nursery, they also held their very own Carnival which included some “little superheroes”, princesses and a team of visiting TV characters.

On Saturday night, it´s time for the older ones to take over, with a Carnival dance at 11.00 pm at the Centro de Usos Múltiples, when all the groups in their innovative costumes start to arrive, followed later by the prize giving.

Finally, on Sunday, the action takes to the street once again, with the Grand Carnival Parade that sets off at 5.00 pm. from the Río Aguas roundabout. As well as all the local groups taking part in the contest, there will be many invited guest groups from Palomares, Villaricos, Vera and Garrucha.

Cheered on by the people of the town as well as visitors, the parade will go along the Paseo Marítimo to the Parque Comercial where there will be a choreography contest to bring the party to a close for another year.