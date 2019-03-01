Marabu Golf Society at Bonalba on 28th February 2019.

In association with Costa Blanca Green Fee Services.

For this month’s meeting a group of 28 players visited the established course at Bonalba taking advantage of the excellent society deal obtained from Costa Blanca Green Fee Services.

The weather was absolutely beautiful and touching 28 degrees and the greens were lightening fast making two putting from long range difficult.

The winning scores on the day were as follows:

Gold Division

1st – Brian Smith – 33 points, 2nd – Tony Ollier – 29 points

Silver Division

1st – Kim Dixon – 35 points, 2nd – Colin MacDonald – 35 points

Bronze Division

1st – Rod Allen – 26 points, 2nd – Terry Moseley – 26 points

Nearest the Pins – Davey,Taylor,Singfield and Wheatley

Dog of a Day – Tilly Preston, Football Card – Colin MacDonald

After the game we returned to Broadway Uptown Quesada, which is located at Pueblo Brava, Quesada for a welcome meal prepared by the bar and the prize presentation and we give our thanks for their continued support.

Our next interim fixture is at New Sierra Golf on 14th March 2019 followed by the society day at Vistabella on 28th March 2019.

Report by Mike Probert of Costa Blanca Green Fee Services on 966 704 752 or 661 345 931 or see us at our web-site at www.costa-blanca-greenfees.com.