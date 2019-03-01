Emotional video released two months after Henry’s disappearance

The family of Henry Alejandro Jiménez Marín, the 20 year old man who disappeared from his home in Orihuela Costa on New Year’s Day, has released an emotional video in which relatives, friends, acquaintances and neighbours of the young man hold up a poster showing his photograph and reminding viewers that no missing person should be forgotten.

The aim of the family is the send the video viral “so that Henry’s face can be seen in every corner of Spain”, said his brother Andrés Jiménez through his Facebook page.

“Unfortunately we all know that Henry is not the only one, there are still thousands of children, brothers, sisters, sons, daughters, mothers, fathers, grandparents who are missing from their homes,” he says while stating that “until there is a no hope left in our hearts we will continue looking for Henry and fighting for his return.”

It is now over two months since Henry Alejandro Jimenez was last seen on 1 January in Orihuela Costa after spending New Year’s Eve at his home in Las Chismosas with a group of friends.

His family has been searching since his disappearance as they continue in their attempts to learn of his whereabouts.

If you have any information, no matter how insignificant you think it might be, please get in contact with the emergency services on 062.