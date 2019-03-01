Culture to spend 80,000 euros restoring El Maestre windmill

Murcia Region’s Ministry of Culture is to refurbish the windmill El Maestre de San Javier, registered as an Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC), with an investment of 80,000 euros. The works will focus on the recovery and restoration of this infrastructure.

The general director of Cultural Assets, Juan Antonio Lorca, and the mayor of San Javier, José Miguel Luengo, made the announcement during a visit to the old mill on Monday. The refurbishment is intended to recover the original appearance, rebuilding the spire and the blades, and also replace the internal and external cladding, which will ensure the preservation of El Maestre mill, originally built to extract water in the late 19th century in El Alto del Villar for use on the old La Maquina plot of agricultural land.