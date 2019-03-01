Nine million euros for Horadada sewage plant

The construction of the largest sewage plant in the province is now underway. The installation, financed by the Generalitat, will fulfil a dual function: firstly, to recycle 20,000 tons of sewage from treatment plants across the Vega Baja every year, as well as the 9,000 tons of garden waste, and secondly, to reuse that material in order to produce agricultural fertilizer.

According to the contract specifications, the constructor will have six months to ready the project, of which three have already elapsed, 15 months for the construction and 24 months to fully operate the infrastructure during its warranty period.

The Consell, through the Public Waste Sanitation Organisation of the Generalitat (EPSAR), formalized the award of the work at the end of November in favour of a joint venture by Aquambiente (Grupo Suez) and Pavasal . The investment planned exceeds 9 million euros.

The installation is located within the Los Hortelanos plot, from where the Pilar de la Horadada treatment plant currently operates, and which serves the wastewater treatment for some twenty thousand residents, just a few hundred meters from the large residential tourist areas of Campoamor and Mil Palmeras in Orihuela Costa.