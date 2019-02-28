MOJÁCAR SCHOOLCHILDREN CELEBRATE ANDALUCÍA DAY

Mojácar’s Bartolomé Flores pupils had a chance to enjoy an early Andalucía Day celebration, with a party held during their morning break, which included a very typical regional breakfast.

Over 350 children joined in, dressed in characteristic Andalucían attire, complimented by neckerchiefs, hats, caps and flowers, bringing their playground alive with colour.

The School, along with the local Council, laid on a “desayuno andaluz” made up of bread with natural tomato and olive oil. The town´s Catering College was charged with preparing 30 kilos of tomatoes and the parents lent a hand by cutting and toasting 450 breadsticks to serve with tomato and virgen oil to all the tables they had helped set up around the playground.

Raquel Belmonte, Mojácar’s Culture Councillor was there also to assist the parents and staff in this traditional annual event. She added that that it is such a wonderful way to celebrate this special day, by encouraging the youngsters to keep up their folkloric traditions, of which gastronomy using the area’s produce is an essential part.

Typical Andalucían food and the Mediterranean diet in general is not only healthy, it is also one more aspect of the Andalucía’s regional culture that is so important to instil into the young ones.

Andalucía Day is usually marked in Mojácar’s educational centres on the day prior to February 28, but this year, with other activities such as Carnival taking place it was held a little earlier.

The town’s nursery, “Garabatos” was not left out though and, the town’s little ones also held their own celebration, where, age permitting, they tucked in to a good traditional breakfast with their staff and teachers.