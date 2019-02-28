A Few Words from the Director and Set Designer

It has been a while since Jávea Players produced a musical, but that is about to be remedied.

Cherry Cabban, Director, has long theatre links as “Mother acted while Father ‘did’ lights”. She joined The Madrid Players in 1974, was a founder member of The Theatre Club in Barcelona and in Brussels ran St. John’s School Middle School drama programme, 220 students every week: “Exhausting, but stimulating!”

“Since 1996 I have directed some 20 plays for The Jávea Players. I always wanted to do My Fair Lady and have loved every moment of the challenge.”

Where would a show be without scenery? John Reynolds trained and worked as an architect and has designed and built sets since he was a teenager.

“MFL is my eleventh set design for the group: others include The 39 Steps and Our Man in Havana.

Most people know MFL as a big musical with grand sets. The limitations of the theatre at Gata, where it’s running for a week, meant that I had to capture the essence of the show in a simple way, allowing the director and actors free rein to tell the story.”

My Fair Lady will be performed on 13th April in Rojales, Capitol Theatre, at 19.00. Tickets 12€. See www.javeaplayers.com or www.TorreviejaInformation.com/myfairlady for further details.