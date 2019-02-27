How bookmakers attract new clients by offering bonuses 

A large number of bookmakers operates in our days. Each bookmaker tries to attract the maximum number of customers by offering favorable conditions. Users pay attention to the quality of the line, the convenience of ways to replenish the account and withdrawal of money earned, the competence of support service operators.

Various bonus offers and promotions that help diversify the betting process and attract new users are equally important.

The bonuses offered by the bookmaker are not only designed to attract new customers, but also to keep registered players.

Depending on the purpose of the bookmaker, the bonuses can be divided into salutatory ones (that is, intended for new players) and various loyalty programs.

Welcome Bonuses bookmakers a rule, welcome bonuses are credited for the first (sometimes also for the second and third) deposit. Usually, their size is expressed as a percentage of the amount of the money transfer. It can be 50%, 100% and even 200% of the first deposit, however, it is specified that the bonus cannot exceed a certain amount.

In order for the player to be able to count on the bonus, the bookmaker office usually requires a deposit of at least the agreed amount.

After the deposit is transferred, the player receives bonus money to his account. To withdraw them from the bookmaker cannot be, you first need to fulfill the conditions for wagering bonus. In most cases, you need to make bets on an amount that is a multiple of the bonus amount. After that, the bonus money can be withdrawn, however, as practice shows, by that time there is little left.

Bookmaker loyalty programs Not always bookmaker has a special loyalty program for regular customers, but in most cases, loyal players can count on some bonuses. In particular, it can be special points that can be converted to money or used for betting.

Quite often bookmakers return a certain percentage of lost bets to players who have paid a specified amount within a month.

Bonuses on express trains and systems may be of interest to fans of complex bets. As a rule, we are talking about the return rate in case of certain outcomes.

Bonus hunting despite the rather large number of bookmakers with bonuses, it is impossible to move endlessly from one bookmaker to another, hoping to get another bonus. The offices are not allowed to register more than one account per person, therefore, each welcome bonus is provided only once. This significantly complicates the hunt for bonuses (bonus hunting).

Types of betting bonuses

Some bonuses can be obtained directly when registering with the bookmaker; in order to accrue others, certain actions will be required. Terms of promotions and bonus offers are available and are presented in detail on the sites of https://wetten.com/info/bonus/gratiswetten/.

Customers should carefully review the information provided, while also paying attention to the conditions “under the asterisk”. Compliance with all the rules will allow you to expect to receive a pleasant bonus, and violation of conditions will cause only negative emotions and lead to loss of time.

In special sections, bookmakers provide users with maximum useful information from Gratis Wettguthaben, and if you have questions, you can contact support service specialists. Some bonuses are regionally linked. Residents of other countries are not recommended to take part in such promotions since bonus funds will not be credited to the gaming account of the client. Bookmakers offer customers a variety of bonus offers, which differ in terms of validity, crediting period, wagering conditions and other criteria.

1) Free Bet

A bonus common in bookmakers is a free bet. Freebies are awarded: under a variety of stocks after making the first deposit are a gift at the next stage of the loyalty program in other cases. The peculiarity is that in itself the amount of free bet is not withdrawn from the account.

Bonus funds must be used in one bet (in most cases), and the player is credited to the game account with the gain minus the bet amount. Free bet can be realized: Through the provision of a free bet to a specific player. Through the offer to make a bet in a particular match for a certain outcome with full compensation of the amount of the bet in case of loss.

To use this option, the player needs to have the necessary amount on the game account, while the player does not risk anything. Depending on the bookmaker, the free bet can be immediately displayed in the betting coupon, or after entering the bet amount, the option use free bet will appear.

As a rule, bookmakers place some restrictions on the use of free bet. It may be: certain time interval (from several days to a month) certain sports (for example, football only) certain types of bets (for example, only single bets on the outcome) Therefore, after you have been granted the right to freedom, you should carefully read the conditions in order not to miss participation in the action. There’s more information about free bets on the Gratis Wettguthaben Page on Wette.com.

2) Cashback

In some cases, the bookmaker offers customers a return of the funds supplied under certain conditions. For example, if in the express of the established number of events and in compliance with the agreed ratio of the player does not pass only one event. Or, if you lost a single bet on the outcome, but the substitute player scored. In the arsenal of bookmakers, there are a lot of different variants of offers built on cashback.

3) Combo

Fans of express bets will like special combo bonuses, which significantly increase the winnings subject to the conditions of the promotion. The size of the multiplying factor depends on the bookmaker office and the rules of a particular bonus offer.

4) Improved odds

Bookmakers may offer increased odds for some popular matches and competitions. Customers who correctly assess the strength of teams or athletes can make good money on the events noted. In individual BCs, similar offers are constant for large players who make bets on sports for significant amounts. These clients can contact the support service with a request to increase the coefficients individually.

5) No deposit bonuses

Many players ask themselves the question: Which bookmaker has a no deposit bonus?. They want to make money without investing their own funds. Periodically there are new bookmakers, which are trying to attract customers. Bookmakers offer users tempting conditions at https://wetten.com/info/wettangebot/fussballwetten/.

It is possible to win and withdraw funds without investing in personal savings. Participation in such promotions requires the user only time to register, so many players are attracted to bookmakers with a bonus without a deposit.

Earlier, bonus-hunters (bonus hunters) were quite active in their actions, and they fulfilled the conditions and withdraw bonus funds as soon as possible. A huge number of accounts were created, tricky ways of circumventing office rules were developed, any information was hidden that allowed the user to be caught in multi-accounting.

It was rather difficult to fight with such a mass phenomenon, so it was decided to tighten the conditions. In order to receive the bonus in many offices, it is necessary several times to put in the deposited funds with a certain coefficient.

In Online Fuballwetten following the rules requires considerable effort from users. Some dishonest bookmakers with a no deposit bonus use it only to attract customers, and in fact, it is almost impossible to beat off bonus funds. (Source: Online Fußballwetten)

How to correctly get the bonuses from bookmakers

First of all, carefully and reliably fill out the registration form on the site of the bookmaker. Pay special attention to the promo code field. Most bonus offers for new players involve the use of a promotional code, which must be entered in the appropriate field at the registration stage.

Carefully study the proposed conditions, evaluate your own strength, capabilities, and style of the game. For example, bettor puts for fun and very rarely, so he may not have enough free time to make a deposit several times to get the bonus. Another situation is when you need to bet on events with high odds to receive a bonus.

A player can follow a different strategy and only put on small odds, then it will also be difficult to fulfill the conditions of the offer. Do not register in the office just for the sake of bonuses. Promotions should be a pleasant addition, and not be a major factor in the choice of a bookmaker.

Before registering in the BC, the reliability of the office, the breadth of the line, the competence of the support service, the convenience of funds deposit/withdrawal methods and other aspects should be assessed. The best bookmakers with bonuses offering profitable promotions are not always the best option. Bonus offers may be limited in time and introduced exclusively to attract players, and the office itself does not have worthy advantages compared to competitors.

The conclusion

Bookmakers can expect to make a lot of money. Despite all this, the responsibility that you carry there is particularly high. After all, you yourself are responsible for the odds and payouts in the area. It always makes fun to work as a bookmaker. Just looking at what’s going on at Bet365or Tipico will leave a lasting impression on many players.

As a prospect for this job, you can also make a bookmaker comparison to see how each bookmaker works. Becoming a bookmaker is therefore not difficult. As described above, only the training needs to be done. Often even some betting portals describe the exact way so that even all sports weather can inform.

But it is also important that the bookmaker is no longer allowed to participate in sports betting.

Finally, these could be gifted or be typed on the advantage of the bookmaker. Anyone who decides therefore for the profession of a bookmaker may under no circumstances complete the bet there. This is very important and must be contracted. However, the job is also fun, so it will hardly bother you anymore.