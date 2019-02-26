A celebration of live theatre

Winner of the 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy, “The Play That Goes Wrong” is a celebration of the best of live theatre… and the worst.

The Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society, at last, have the cash to stage a fully cast 1920’s who-dunit in their production of “The Murder at Haversham Manor.” So what could possibly go wrong? The set is falling apart! The actors can’t remember their lines! The leading lady gets knocked out and the murder victim……. Well, he can’t play dead! As the night wears on, this haphazard group of misfit actors struggle against a series of endless pitfalls to hilarious ends!

Make sure you bring tissues – you will be crying with laughter from beginning to end!

Dates: 28th, 29th & 30th March, 2019

Telephone No: 699 98 27 26, Email: tickets.acts@gmail.com