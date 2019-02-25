Top Reasons Why You Should Include Las Vegas in Your Bucket List

Las Vegas, regarded as the ultimate playground for adults, is a city that attracts tourists from all over the world. For those who still have not seen Sin City, here is a list of reasons and what to see in Las Vegas:

Flamingo Wildlife Habitat

Multitudes of pink feathered birds stand still with one leg in the air with turtles crawling by within the thick bushes. These are the surreal and natural settings you will see in the Flamingo Wildlife Habitat.

There are also ponds and falls that surround the tropical flowers and trees. Koi fishes swim along with ducks and swans that are home to the habitat. The place is open 24 hours and entering the habitat is absolutely free. This makes the habitat a must-see attraction in Las Vegas.

The Weather

It really gets hot in Las Vegas. Temperatures can reach up to 45°C during the summer but this does not stop tourists from visiting Sin City. Hotel pools and clubs attract a huge number of visitors during summer. The temperature is gentle during the winter which is the best time to be outdoors, making the city an excellent place to visit at any time of the year.

Walking The Strip

You do not need to spend a fortune for you to get the most out of your vacation in Las Vegas. There are a lot of activities and tourist destinations you can visit in Las Vegas without spending money. One way to appreciate the beauty of the city is to walk along Las Vegas Strip.

It is recommended that you visit the Strip at least twice during your stay here. Walking at the Strip during daytime allows tourists to enjoy the fresh air and get some exercise. While walking at the Strip at nighttime allows visitors to dazzle in the lights, listen to amazing musicians and experience the fun vibe of the city. Experiencing both is a guaranteed memorable experience to keep for a lifetime.

Fremont Street Experience

The Fremont Street Experience offers unique street shows and artists performing at various areas of the street during the night. However, the “real” show is seen above your head on the world’s largest screen. With a length of over 1450 feet, a screen is lit by 10 million LED lights creating alluring dancing displays that are dancing to the music.

The light show can be seen at any time of the day with only a few minutes break for the technicians to load the screen for the next show. There is no other place in the world where you could experience this high definition entertainment without spending anything.

Excellent Service

The city of Las Vegas depends a lot on the tourism to boost its economy so everyone in the city wants to manage its reputation as one of the world’s best travel destination. Employers encourage all their staff to do the best they can to satisfy their customers and guests. Giants including the Aria, Mandarin Hotel and the Bellagio have garnered five start diamond ratings for exemplary service. Most neighboring establishments have also earned 3 to 4 star ratings. These are proof that convenience, luxury and comfort are the top priorities for every tourist in Las Vegas.

Family Fun

There are a lot of family activities that you can do when exploring Las Vegas. You can visit the Adventuredome located at Circus Circus which is an amazing amusement park full of arcades and thrilling rides perfect for your kids to enjoy. The amusement park boasts of its roller coasters, laser tag and other activities that can keep the whole family entertained all day long.

Another fun thing to do is to visit uniquely designed hotels within the city. If you want a glimpse of the world without traveling too far, then you have made the correct decision to visit Las Vegas. Las Vegas is the home of the most unusual hotels in the world. You could visit Paris and New York without walking more than a hundred meters. The Mandalay Bay and the Golden Nugget hotel boast of their amazing aquariums for your family to visit.

Interesting History

Las Vegas’ history is as unique as its reputation. The city began as a mining capital then became infamous because of its mobsters and organized crime to the rise of Elvis Presley. There is a little bit of everything in the history of Las Vegas. Tourists can learn about its history by visiting various museums such as the Mob Museum and Neon Museum.

Outstanding Culture

Anywhere you go in Las Vegas, you could probably say that the city has enjoyed multiple cultural influences during the past years. Looking at The Arts District in downtown Las Vegas is a thriving community which features locally managed cafes, art galleries and restaurants. If you are into art, then list this place on your itinerary.