By Andrew Atkinson

Racing San Miguel leapfrogged CD Murada at the top of the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8 after defeating CD Altet 2-1 on Sunday with goals from Anas and Luis.

In a yo-yo weekend that saw CD Murada top the league for 24 hours, Racing San Miguel lead by a single point, chalking up 49 points from 22 games, ahead of CD Murada 48 points and AC Torrellano sitting third on 46 points.

In the lower half of the table relegation fears are as tight as that of the race for the title – with CD Montesinos, CF Rafal and Callosa Deportivo B all on 23 points, bobbing above the lower waters of the table rankings.

Atletico Catral rocked CD Montesinos in a five goal thriller – coming from 0-2 behind – to win 3-2.

Goals from Roberto Paloma, his first goal for CD Montesinos since his move from CF Torrevieja, and striker Vazquinho looked to have sent Montesinos on the way to victory.

But Catral made a remarkable fightback, going ahead 3-2 in the latter stages, to snatch three vital points.

Monte coach Ruben received criticism from a section of supporters in defeat, remaining too close for comfort amongst the relegation threatened pack, ahead of meeting Hondon Nieves next weekend.

Santa Pola defeated Monovar CD 3-1, CF Rafal and Callosa shared the points in a 2-2 draw, and promotion hopefuls AC Torrellano gained a 2-0 away win at CD Dolores.

Betis on 21 points and CD Altet on 19 points are amongst teams fighting relegation, with eight games remaining.