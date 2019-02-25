CLAPTON’S GOLF SOCIETY VISTABELLA GOLF   15TH FEBRUARY 2019

This month the course was only a short distance from Quesada. On arrival the greens looked in excellent condition but as we were to find out later sometimes too fast for the members.

The day started off chilly but the sun came out for an excellent days golf. With the new set up at Vistabella we did expect some high scores and some low scores from the members that hadn’t played the course in its new format. Nevertheless when the match was finished and the scores recorded excellent scores were seen from most.

It also appeared that this was the Chris Byrne day, congratulations to him and as you will see from the results below. Many thanks to the greenkeeping staff at Vistabella for giving us a good days golf and to James and his staff at Bar 10 in Quesada where an excellent buffet was provided. All the cards having been scrutinized the results are below:

Overall winner James Crisp 37 points

Gold Winner Andy Trefry 35 points on c/b, Gold Runner Up Brent Hollings 35 points

Silver Winner Chris Byrne 35 points, Silver Runner Up Ron Kerry 33 points

Best Guest Derek Williams 30 points

Nearest the Pin: 2nd Chris Byrne, 7th Chris Byrne, 11th Dave Nicholls, 15th Chris Byrne

Twos: Chris Byrne/Ron Kerry, Football Card Gwen Byrne

The next match will be at La Serena on 15th March.

Social Event: On the 30th March the Society will be holding a Race Night at Bar 10 in Quesada. Basket food available at the price of 6 euros. Come and join us and have an enjoyable evening. 7pm for 7.30pm for food, first race at 8pm.

Anybody that wishes to join the society please contact kevsta01@gmail.com.