Wissahickon-Dettori continue Derby aim in style

Wissahickon once again proved to be a class act – when landing the Betway Winter Derby Stakes – under Frankie Dettori at Lingfield.

The Leader tip, being Wissahickon’s fifth consecutive win at 1-4, won in style ahead of stablemate Court House (16-1), giving trainer John Gosden a 1-2 in the race in preparation of the Derby on April 9.

Leader tip Oh This Is Us (2-1), trained by Richard Hannon and ridden by Tom Marquand, was also successful at Lingfield.

Leader tip, Nicky Henderson trained Lust For Glory, heavily backed at 1-8, ridden by James Bowen, was successful at Newcastle, with selection Albert’s Back finishing second at 8-1.

Chepstow Leader selections Dickie Diver (30-100) and Chef Des Obeaux (11-10), trained by Nicky Henderson and ridden by Aidan Coleman, both returned to the winners enclosure. Boyhood selection was a non runner.

Leader tips Capeland and Angel’s Breath ran second; with Narjes (13-2) and Adrien Du Pont finishing third.

With the Cheltenham Festival in March looming Nicky Henderson and Paul Nicholls gave views ahead of the showpiece meeting.

Fusil Raffles who won at Kempton is set to run at Cheltenham – but doubts have been cast – when returning to the winner’s enclosure with a leg injury, having stitches inserted to a cut in the back, left leg.

In winning Henderson said: “I was very, very surprised. I’ve done very little serious work with him.”

Ahead of a scheduled tilt at the Triumph Hurdle, jockey Daryl Jacob said: “He’s still a bit keen, but jumps super. A nice horse for the future.”

Nicholls, who has a plethora of his stable stars heading for Cheltenham, was giving little away, saying: “Horses have been running well – hopefully we can continue. One winner is good. Anything else above that is a bonus.”

The Leader tip Enrilo (6-5), trained by Nicholls and ridden by Harry Cobden, was a winning selection at Kempton.

Irish trainer Willie Mullins’ Cheltenham festival raider Presenting Percy runs in the Gold Cup without a race under his belt.

Laurina is priced at 7-2 for the Champion Hurdle; with Benie Des Dieux a 6-4 chance in the Mares Hurdle.

At Wolverhampton’s evening meeting The Leader tip Alkaamel, trained by Willie Haggas and ridden by Cieron Fallon, returned to the winners enclosure at 8-11, being the seventh winning selection.

Lady Cosette finished second at

6-1.*Alaskan Boy and Ballyquin were both non runners.