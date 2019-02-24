The Stagestruck summer show, Strictly X Factor promises to be a fun evening for all the family.

The Bragton Village Hall is in dire need of repair, so the committee decide to hold a talent competition to raise money to fix the hideously noisy plumbing, the dodgy electrics and the leaky roof.

Easier said than done when you have an inebriated celebrity judge, a belly dancing Vicar’s wife and a choir called the Tenor Ladies! Throw in songs like Sit Down You’re Rocking the Boat, and Hot Stuff…well, you get the picture. The show is written and directed by Suzanne Stokes.

Performance dates are 16th-18th May at the Teatro Cardenal Belluga, San Fulgencio. Curtain up at 7.30 pm. Tickets are 10 euros and available at Cards and More, La Marina, The Post Box, Dona Pepa, Quesada, and The Card Place Benimar. You can also reserve on line to collect and pay at the door on stagestruck.show@gmail.com or call 625 883 387