Peace of mind from the funeral plan specialist in Spain and the Canaries

Protect your family from funeral costs with a funeral plan

For British citizens living in Spain, buying a funeral plan helps your loved ones cope with unfamiliar procedures, language barriers and funeral costs.

It’s probably the last thing on your mind when you’re planning your new dream lifestyle in the sun. But it’s something that you need to think about, sooner rather than later. An Avalon funeral plan lets you make important decisions and pay for your funeral in advance, so that you leave your loved ones with happy memories, not financial worries.

Here are four reasons why buying a funeral plan should be on your to-do list when you move abroad.

Make it easier for your loved ones when the time comes

Arranging a funeral for a loved one is a distressing experience at the best of times, but when you’re in a foreign country and may not be fluent in the language, it can become stressful and confusing.

There are also cultural differences to consider. In Spain most funerals take place within 48 hours, putting pressure on your loved ones to pay their respects and make all the arrangements in a very short timeframe.

Secure the cost of Funeral Director fees

When you die abroad, your assets may be frozen and become harder to access for your family to pay for the funeral. When you buy a funeral plan, the Funeral Director fees are pre-paid making the process easier when the time comes.

Use the plan in both Spain and the UK

With Avalon, your pre-paid funeral plan can be enacted in the UK or in Spain, so you’ll still be covered wherever you are.

Get support from a 24-hour bereavement line

When the time comes, your loved ones can use Avalon’s 24-hour bereavement line to find out what to do next. With British operators based in Europe, you won’t have to worry about language barriers.

Find out more about Avalon’s range of European funeral plans on www.avalonfuneralplans.com or book your free no obligation home visit today, call +34 671 935 072 or email: marketing@avalonsl.es