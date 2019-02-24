Montgo GS Stableford

Today 22nd February Montgo G S held a Stableford Competition sponsored by Ian Bonser.

The course at Oliva Nova is looking very good now and todays weather was excellent even though it started a little cold.

The winner was Feli Baybut with 39 points, 2nd Gerian van Ooijen with 38 points and 3rd Russ Peters with 36 points. Ian decided on 4 Nearest the pins, 3rd won by Nigel Siddall 8.83m, 16th won by Alan Skinner 1.86m and then we had best net 2nd shot on the 7th won by James Hayward 0.31m and the best net 3rd shot on the 14th won by George Braddick 0.19cm. We only had one 2 today won by Geoff Willcock.

We had 2 guests Will & Sylvia Evans and we had 30 players in total.

Next week is our 2nd trophy competition St David’s Day Sponsored by Woflgang Schuster the format is Strokes-ford (9 holes medal & 9 holes stableford) so don’t forget your Daffodils or Leeks and let’s have some bright colours Red and Green.