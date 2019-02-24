Greenwich Bar RAFA top fundraiser

The Royal Air Forces Association, Costa Blanca Branch held their Annual General Meeting on 19 February at 14.30 hours in the El Paraiso Restaurant in Torrevieja. Although the President, Bill Laverick, was absent due to illness, John Dwyer, the Chairman, not only conducted the meeting but presented awards on the Presidents behalf.

The President’s trophy went to Mr Norman Scotting for his outstanding contribution to the Association and the Wings Appeal trophy was presented to Sharon, the proprietor of the Greenwich Bar and Restaurant, Torre de La Horadada for the greatest financial contribution of 2018. Mr Graham Distin completed 60 years’ service with RAFA in January and an application has been made to the Overseas Director for national recognition of this extraordinary length of service.

A new committee of volunteers was elected for the coming year and the Association will continue with its dedicated aim of providing friendship and welfare support to serving and retired members of the Royal Air Forces and their extended families.

Finally, as President, my warmest thanks and appreciation go to my supporting committee who work so hard throughout the year to keep our Association going: John Dwyer, Carol Stockwell, Ken Booth, David Hodgson, Judi Wilkinson and Brian Hewett.

Special thanks to Michael White, our database manager and photographer. I also welcome our new Vice President Tony Clarke, a former Chairman, and look forward to working with you all in 2019/2020.