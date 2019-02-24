Donation toward cost of Community Care vehicle

The Campoverde Theatre Group presented €500 to the President and Secretary of Community Care Association, Norah and Eva, towards their campaign to raise funds to purchase a 7 seater vehicle to transport Members to enjoy the social activities offered at the Drop In Centre.

Members attending the Spanish Beginners and Conversation classes together with those taking Art joined the Theatre Group during their rehearsal for next week’s production of “Benidorm! Valentine’s Special” being performed at the Olympia Restaurant Mil Palmeras on the 28th February, 1st and 2nd of March.

They rehearse every Monday and Wednesday at the Centre whilst the CCA social activities take place, sometimes we join in, singing along with them, there are 240 CCA Members to date enjoying 12 activities. Norah thanked the Chairman Patricia Jarrat and all her Members for their kind generous donation and support.

The 7 seater vehicle will be used by CCA not only to transport Members to the Drop In Centre but go on trips to see local events and enjoy Spanish cuisine.

The vehicle will be offered to the Campoverde Theatre Group to be used to transport anyone to their shows where they raise funds for local charities and will also be offered to The Royal British Legion for RBL Members to be transported to their events, in fact, the vehicle will be a Community vehicle, sponsored by local groups and businesses. We also wish to thank the Reef Band Campoverde and The Emerald Isle for their support & everyone for their kind generosity supporting Community Care Association.

We look forward to seeing you at our events in March, the 6th Dinner show at the Emerald Isle, 8th International Women’s Day Coffee Morning at the Drop In Centre and in the Parade at Cabo Roig on St Patrick’s Day 17th March.

If you want to know more about the Drop In Centre Social Activities, pop along any Monday or Wednesday afternoon, you can find us at CC Ramon de Campoamor, Calle El Cipres, Lomas de Cabo Roig ( the Library/Reading Point) or email oc.communitycare@gmail.com