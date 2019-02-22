Dettori and Wissahickon class duo

Frankie Dettori is set to impress once again on Saturday with the John Gosden trained Wissahickon in the Betway winter Derby stakes at Lingfield.

Wissahickon (3.15) is the class horse in the field, having shown his credentials earlier this month – tipped by The Leader – when landing a winter Derby trial over 1 mile 2 furlongs.

Wissahickon is a class above everything else, with a great turn of foot, having surged to victory last time out ridden by Italian maestro Dettori.

Wissahickon can keep the opposition, including Master Of The World, the David Elsworth stable star aiming to repeat last year’s success, and Michael Appleby trained Big Country, at bay.

Gosden also runs Court House in the £100,000 Group 3 contest, but Wissahickon is the horse they all have to beat, in preparation of the Derby on April 9.

Lingfield also stages the Betway Listed Hever Sprint, with Gracious John, Ornate and Encore D’or amongst runners.

Luke Morris takes the ride on Encore D’or (2.05) the Robert Cowell trained horse tipped to win the 5 furlong event.

In the Betway Casino Handicap over 1m 3f Nick Littmonden trained Fearsome (2.35) is selected to win under Alan Kirby.

Oh This Is Us (3.50) ridden by Tom Marquand and trained by Richard Hannon is tipped to win the Follow Sun Racing Handicap over 1m, with Arcanada also noted.

Trainer Mark Johnston has slammed prize-money for the Novice races on Winter Derby day at Lingfield as ‘ridiculous’ -following a plethora of trainers withdrawing horses – leading to one race to be scrapped and another to be a walkover.

KEMPTON selections: 1.15 Potterman ew. 1.50 Secret Investor. 2.25 Petit Palais. 3.00 Angels Breath. 3.35 Adrien Du Pont. 4.10 Bandsman. 4.45 Enrilo.

At NEWCASTLE Trevor Hemmings owned Vicente (2.40) is tipped to land the Vertem Eider 4m Handicap chase, with Harry The Viking an each way selection.

Selections: 1.35 Basildon. 2.10 Niven. 2.40 Vicente. 3.20 Lust For Glory. 3.55 Albert’s Back. 4.30 Just Don’t Ask. 5.05 Dimple.

CHEPSTOW selections: 1.55 Robinshill ew. 2.30 Dickie Diver. 3.05 Chef Des Obeaux. 3.40 Boyhood. 4.15 Capeland. 4.50 Kavanaghs Corner. 5.20 Golden Gift.

WOLVERHAMPTON’S evening meeting gets underway at 5.30 with Rae Guest trained Alaskan Bay, ridden by William Carson tipped to win the Betway handicap over 6 furlongs.

Ballyquin (6.00) trained by Andrew Balding and ridden by Joshua Bryan is selected to win the Betway Casino Selling Stakes over 6 furlongs.

Harry Dunlop trained Lady Cosette (6.30) ridden by Cam Hardie is tipped to land the Ladbrokes Maiden Fillies race over 1m 4f.

Alkaamel (7.00), Decoration Of War ew (7.30) Little Miss Kodi (8.00).