Racing San Miguel prodigy David joins Torrevieja

By Andrew Atkinson

David Gomez Conesa has departed his boyhood club in a move from Racing San Miguel to join Preferente side Torrevieja.

“We want to thank David and wish him all the best of luck with his new club,” said a spokesperson from Racing San Miguel.

“David has spent all his career at Racing San Miguel, playing in all categories. It will always be his club,” they added.

Racing San Miguel, who top the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8, have faltered in recent weeks that has seen their lead cut to just one point ahead of CD Murada in the race for promotion.

Meanwhile CD Montesinos midfielder Maccan is back in training having been sidelined last month.

Talisman Maccan, who is battling to return to the squad for the 1st Regional away fixture against Atletico Catral on Sunday, having suffered a severe foot injury, said: “I am back running and light training.”

Work continues on the Los Montesinos based club new astro turf pitch, that lead to CD Montesinos’s home fixture against Sporting San Fulgencio this month being switched to San Miguel.