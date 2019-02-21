Corvera to open Mallorca route

Murcia’s International Airport continues to increase the number of its destinations with a new route to Palma de Mallorca, which will be operational in time for the summer.

This will increase the number of desinations to 23 destinations in six different countries: the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Norway, the Czech Republic and Spain.

Eight airlines currently operate from the airport: Ryanair, easyJet, TUIfly, Jet2.com, Norwegian, Smartwings, Volotea and Titan Airlines.

The services provided by Titan Airlines are charter flights to London (Stansted).

Corvera airport has also said that it will open its new ‘duty free’ facilities this week, a further improvement for outgoing passengers.

To date, the airport has processed more than 35,000 passengers and 310flights since its official opening on January 15.

CONNECTIONS

UK: London (Stansted), London (Luton), London (Gatwick), London (Southend); Birmingham, East Midlands, Leeds (Bradford), Manchester, Bristol, Bournemouth and Glasgow (Prestwick).

Belgium: Brussels (Charleroi) and Antwerp (Deurne).

Ireland: Dublin.

Spain: Asturias (Oviedo) and Palma de Mallorca.

Norway: Oslo, Bergen, Stavenger and Trondheim.

Czech Republic: Prague and Brno

On Wednesday the authorities carried out a mock air accident at the airport. As part of its territorial plan with the Murcia authorities now assuming command of the emergency.

In San Javier it was the Commanding Officer of the General Air Academy who assumed command because it was situated on a military installation.

The simulation was organized by Aena with the assistance of the General Directorate of Citizen Security and Emergencies, which is responsible for activating the Territorial Plan for Civil Protection within the Region of Murcia (Platemur). The scenario saw a plane with 50 passengers and five crew members lose the nosewheel, skidding off the runway after landing.

This exercise simulated an emergency in which a typical commercial aircraft was involved, with action from the airport’s media and groups from outside involved in the management of a real emergency.

These type of drills must be done every two years. The day saw the participation of Aena, Civil Protection, the municipalities of Murcia, Torre Pacheco and Fuente Alamo, Murciano Health Service, firefighters of the City of Murcia, Civil Guard and National Police, as well as the Red Cross.

The objectives of the simulation were to practise and improve the coordination between the emergency services to facilitate the actions in case of a real accident; strengthen the management of emergency plans and reduce response times, as well as to improve knowledge of the facilities and co-ordinate joint work between different emergency services.