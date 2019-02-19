Valentine Massacre at Benitachell Bowls Club

On the 15th of February the annual Valentine Massacre took place. This is a superb event and has been a club fixture for many years with a large group of members ie: Ladies versus Gentlemen coming together to compete against each other.

The law of the game is not always adhered too, and some dubious actions do take place, but happily no red cards were issued this year.

All competitors wore red, in all shapes and forms, and two of the men became ladies for the day to make up the numbers, they looked good in their skirts and played quite well.

The day ended with Tapas provided alongside drinks from our excellent catering staff. Prizes of red heart bags filled with chocolates were awarded to all the Ladies and the Crystal Cup was awarded to the Men.

The Ladies produced some superb bowling. As the saying goes ‘there always next year’.