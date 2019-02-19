The Josue Show

Daya Nueva 4 v. Thader 1

After last week’s 6 – 0 thrashing Daya needed to produce a decent performance this evening. So it was encouraging to see them start the game playing some nice one touch football at pace. Thader were a big strong physical side and they began to come more into the game after fifteen minutes or so.

For all their fine approach play Daya lacked any real goal threat, that was until Josue jinked his way past a couple of defenders and opened the scoring for Daya on twenty one minutes. The goal was number fifty for the season and it was fitting that one of Daya’s best players was the scorer.

Would this goal give Daya the boost to get after their opponents and score the goals that their build up play deserved. On thirty five minutes great footwork from Josue set up Marcos whose spectacular miss from close range had to be seen to be believed !

Just a minute later Josue did not trust anybody else as he beat three defenders to fire Daya into a 2 – 0 lead. Josue almost had his hat trick on forty two minutes when a quick free kick caught Thader unawares but the ball flew just wide. Josue was at it again moments later when going close, very close. It was all Daya now and one more goal would surely see off a game Thader side. So 2 – 0 Daya at the break and thoroughly deserved.

Within the first couple of minutes of the restart Josue caused havoc down the left, his fierce cross into the box could not be put away for the third goal that it deserved. Two minutes later Daya scored a beautiful goal that was ruled out for a mystery foul.

On fifty three minutes Thader scored a freak goal when following the usual sporting gesture of playing the ball back to your opponents following a stoppage Jaime in Daya’s goal completely misjudged the flight of the ball and it sailed into his net ! So now at 2-1 Thader fancied their chances of getting something from the game as nerves crept into the home side players.

On sixty five minutes the nerves were eased somewhat when a fiercely struck shot by Rocamora hit a defender and went in for 3-1. On sixty eight minutes Marcos rose highest to head home Daya’s fourth from a good cross. So surely game over and points in the bag for the home side ?

Alex on as a sub went very close to adding to Daya’s tally when his great free kick from distance on seventy seven minutes was well saved. Josue continued to torment Thader with his pace and trickery but there were no further goals. Man of the Match was a no brainer, Josue.

Daya Dave – Team Sponsors: Segurlab and Telfy