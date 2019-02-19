Spanish Academy prodigy ‘Woody’ proud to be captain

The Leader cricket correspondent Andrew Atkinson will exclusively bring to the wicket each week player profiles on LaMangaTorre CC. In the first of our series he speaks to captain Kieran Wood.

Name: Kieran Wood

Nickname: Woody

Role: Keeper/Batsman

I started playing cricket in 2010 at San Fulgencio before the club grew and became Torrevieja C.C.

My journey started as 12th man for the first two seasons, before my bowling skills developed and I made my way into the bowling attack on a regular basis.

In the 2014 season my ambition was to improve on my batting side of the game, and some good batting performances saw me jump up the batting order.

In 2015 I decided to take the gloves and stand behind the stumps, a year in which we won the league title.

In 2017 I was named captain of the team – and I am proud to have remained as captain to this day.

During the nine years of playing cricket I have made appearances in Spanish U19 Academies and U21 Spanish select teams.